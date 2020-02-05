Alabama company fined over death of teen worker

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A Birmingham-area roofing company was fined $15,000 over the death of a 15-year-old worker who was killed in a fall, the Alabama Department of Labor said Tuesday.

The agency announced the penalty against Apex Roofing and Restoration of Pelham, which the state said was directing a job in which the youth fell 50 feet on to a concrete floor on July 1 in Cullman.

The state fined the company for violating rules against minors working in elevated and hazardous areas. The fine was the maximum amount allowed by law, a news release said.

“What happened to this child was not only a tragedy, but a completely avoidable one. We continue to share our condolences with the victim’s family,” said Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington.

The company did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the penalty.