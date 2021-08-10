Alabama community colleges to offer STEM dual enrollment scholarships

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Community Colleges System (ACCS) is expanding dual-enrollment scholarships for high school students who want to take college-level STEM courses through their local community college.

The scholarships will be awarded as early as the 2021 Fall semester, covering STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) classes that can be transferred to a four-year university and be used to complete a two-year associate degree by the time you graduate high school.

The student’s grades for the dual-enrollment course work are the only factor in determining whether they receive full college credit for the classes.

The classes can be online, in-person, or with a college instructor traveling to the local high school or career center to teach.

Students must have a 2.5 GPA in STEM-related academic work to qualify for the scholarship. More information is available at students’ local community college.