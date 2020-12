Courtesy: Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is closing the recreational fall fishing season for red snapper along the state’s coast.

A statement from the state conservation agency says a review showed private anglers have caught the season limit.

That means state waters will be closed to private anglers and state-licensed charter boats until the 2021 season.

NOAA Fisheries had allocated the state with 1.12 million pounds of red snapper for private anglers for the year.