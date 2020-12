SPANISH FORT, Ala. (AP) — A south Alabama city is fighting to save its post office from closing.

The Baldwin County town of Spanish Fort is appealing a decision by the U.S. Postal Service to shut down the only post office in the city of almost 9,000 people.

The city says the agency failed to follow the law when recommending the closure.

A Postal Service spokeswoman says the contract to operate the post office in Spanish Fort is expiring.