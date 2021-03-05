Alabama city closing beach ahead of spring break

(NEWS 19) – Orange Beach is closing a beach ahead of Spring Break.

Al.com reports that the city made the announcement Friday. According to the city, a large portion of Alabama Point East beach at Perdido Pass is closed to visitors starting March 5.

The report says that the closure will last until further notice, and its reopening will depend on the parameters of the next “Safer at Home” health order which is set to expire April 9.

The beach closure is the largest effort by Orange Beach to curtail crowds during Spring Break, according to Al.com.