Alabama city adds Juneteenth as holiday for its employees

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama city is giving its employees an additional paid holiday after its City Council voted to recognize Juneteenth.

The holiday marks June 19, 1865, when federal troops entered Galveston, Texas, some two months after the Civil War ended. The day, also known as “Freedom Day,” was established to mark the end of slavery in the country.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports Prattville City Council District 2 Councilman Marcus Jackson, the sole Black member on the panel, lobbied for the recognition. Ideas ranged from a city-sponsored event to a holiday.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday this year after President Joe Biden signed an executive order.