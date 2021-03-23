Alabama Center for the Arts offering free summer art programs for high school students

DECATUR, Ala. – The Alabama Center for the Arts (ACA) announced the return of a FREE summer arts program for high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors who are interested in the arts.

The deadline to apply is Thursday, April 15, 2021.

According to the ACA, this is the third year of “The Project”. The Project is described as a fun yet intensive two-week program that will expose high school students to the vast world of storytelling.

The release says that campers will gain in-depth, hands-on training in the world of visual and performing arts. The program will also teach stop motion animation, which encompasses sculpture, puppetry, and recording Foley sound effects. Participants will learn how to create their short animated pieces, which will include drawing, painting, and film production of their content.

Students must attend the full 2-week program, which is scheduled for June 14-18 and June 21-25, 2021.

To be considered for this program, applicants must be submit the following:

Complete an online or paper application

Submit a Letter of Recommendation

Digitally submit samples of their work

Submit a 500-word essay to describe their view of the “Value of Arts in our Contemporary Society”

You can learn more about the Project here: www.facebook.com/TheProjectACA/.

All application materials must be submitted to jacki.vadney@athens.edu or chris.vrenna@calhoun.edu by April 15, 2021.

Faculty of both Calhoun Community College and Athens State University will oversee the camp.