Alabama Capitol, governor’s mansion reopen to the public

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Capitol building and governor’s mansion are now open to the public for the first time since the pandemic closed them down, Gov. Kay Ivey said Wednesday.

The buildings were previously closed to unscheduled visits.

“As more Alabamians voluntarily get vaccinated and our COVID-19 numbers continue in an encouraging direction, it is only proper that our state capitol and governor’s mansion are once again open to the public,” Governor Ivey said in a statement.

The Capitol is open for self-guided tours only from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Goat Hill Museum Store in the Capitol is now open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The governor’s mansion is open to the public Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only by calling 334-834-3022 or emailing Tours@mansion.alabama.gov.

People will still be required to observe the state’s public health order at both locations, which includes wearing a mask and following social distancing guidelines.

The state’s mask mandate will expire April 9.