(WHNT) — The Alabama Broadcasters Association (ABA) is looking for Alabamians to answer some questions about their news consumption and how they feel about their local news station’s product.

ABA contracted with the Capstone Agency at the University of Alabama to survey Alabamaians about what their station means to them. They want every station’s audience to weigh in.

You will go through some basic demographic questions, followed by questions like, “What are your top 3 sources for searching for important news?” and “How much time do you spend consuming news?” There are 20 ‘questions’ in total.

Click here to be directed to the survey.

We appreciate you taking time out of your day to help local news stations and the ABA!