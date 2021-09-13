Alabama boater killed in crash along Lake Harding in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An early Monday morning boating crash along Lake Harding has claimed the life of an east Alabama man.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris told WRBL in Birmingham that around 6 a.m. two boats crashed along Lake Harding. The driver of the smaller boat was killed in the crash, the driver of the other boat survived.

The deceased boater has been identified.

Authorities will release the name of the victim once next of kin has been notified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.