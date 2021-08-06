Alabama Bass Federation to host state championship on Wheeler Lake

DECATUR, Ala. — The 2021 Alabama Bass Federation (ABF) State Tournament is headed to Decatur’s Wheeler Lake on September 10 and 11.

The tournament, formally known as the ABF 2021 Al Redding Championship, will feature ABF anglers and co-anglers who have earned the chance to participate by fishing in any of ABF’s qualifying tournaments this year. It is co-presented by Decatur-Morgan County Tourism.

The winners of this tournament will have the chance to compete in The Bass Federation’s District 4 semi-finals, and possibly, the national tournaments.

“Wheeler Lake is no stranger to the ABF,” said ABF President Jim Sparrow. “Over the years, we have brought various qualifiers as well as our state tournament to Decatur and the exceptional bass-fishing quality of Wheeler Lake never disappoints us.”

The tournament launches both days from Ingalls Harbor at safe-light with weigh-ins open to the public beginning at 3 p.m.

Official practice days for the event will be September 8 and 9.

For more information, visit www.albassfed.org.