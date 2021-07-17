Alabama baseball team temporarily drops Biscuits for Kimchi

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A Minor League Baseball team in the American South temporarily changed its name and its jerseys to celebrate the Korean community in its hometown.

For Friday night only, the Montgomery Biscuits became the Montgomery Kimchi.

Wearing jerseys with Korean lettering, the team beat the Biloxi Shuckers 9-8 in 11 innings.

Montgomery has a growing community of South Korean people and businesses, including Hyundai and many of its suppliers.

The Biscuits partnered with A-KEEP, the Alabama-Korean Education and Economic Partnership, to incorporate elements of Korean culture into the game. Fans could sample kimchi, the traditional dish of salted and fermented vegetables.