FORT PAYNE, Ala. – The boys from Fort Payne will be hosting their 2022 Fan Appreciation Weekend in June. It’s a chance for Alabama fans to catch up with Jeff, Randy and Teddy. And to raise some money for some great causes.

June 9th through the 12th, Fort Payne will be home to fans of the country music group Alabama. The founding members of the band will welcome people with a generous portion of southern hospitality for Fan Appreciation Weekend.

It all begins Thursday night, June 16. Teddy Gentry’s “Singing with the Stars” talent contest returns to the Northeast Alabama Community College theatre in Rainsville. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 the day of the show and five dollars for children under 12. The event benefits the Dekalb County Children’s Advocacy Center.

Friday night, June 17th, the “Fans Songwriters Showcase Spectacular” will take the stage at the NACC theater. You’ll hear some of your favorite songs and the stories behind them from the people who wrote them. Tickets are $60. The music starts at 7 pm and benefits the June Jam Foundation.

The music moves to Fort Payne Saturday June 18th for the fan appreciation concert at the Alabama fan club and museum. You have to be a pre-paid member of the fan club to buy tickets. VIP tickets are $125. And fan tickets are $75. There’s a limited number of tickets available for this event so get them early. The boys in the band take the stage at 7 pm. Money from this event will be used to operate the Alabama museum.

The 2022 fan appreciation weekend wraps up Sunday, June 19th, weather permitting. Randy’s “Fandemonium on the Farm” will be at his farm “Somewhere high Lookout Mountain!” Gates open at 10 am. Lunch will be served starting at 11 while supplies last. If you bring a bag, it will be checked before you’re allowed into the event. All they’re asking for is a suggested donation of $20 dollars to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

