Alabama ban on eviction set-outs expired

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Governor Ivey’s ban on eviction set-outs expired June 1, which means landlords can now have tenants removed from the property if they are behind on rent.

The final step of an eviction is a ‘set-out’ and in Alabama, those have been on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic from Governors orders.

The Order stated that “All state, county, and local law enforcement officers are hereby directed to cease enforcement of any order that would result in the displacement of a person from his or her place of residence.”

Law enforcement can now enforce an eviction order to remove you from your home, whether you are a renter or if you have a mortgage and have been foreclosed on. But some landlords in Madison County say are having trouble getting set-outs for their properties.

Howard Ross is a landlord who rents out single family residential homes in Madison County.

“I’m retired and I have no other income source,” said Ross.

He says many of his tenants have failed to pay rent both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic which is leaving him financial tough spot.

“While it’s great that the governor said lets not have evictions… on the other hand, who’s suppose to pay for that?” said Ross.

As a landlord, Ross still has to pay his bills and do maintenance to properties… all without his normal income.

“They can have their rent for free and that’s nice but I cant go over to Kroger and start buying a steak and say oh by the way put it on the tab when this things over I’ll pay you as soon as my tenants pay,” said Ross.

Ross points out that while Governor Ivey lifted the ban on eviction set-outs on June 1st, he isn’t having help from Madison County on getting rent in or people out. He says it’s because of federal protections, which doesn’t apply to his property.

“What they’re saying is nobody can have an eviction because it might be backed by federal mortgage regardless, if they don’t know if it does or not,” said Ross.

Attorney Sarah Taggart represents landlords. She says many of her clients are depending on the sheriffs office to do set-outs so they can get back on their feet following the pandemic.

“It’s my understanding that unlike the neighboring counties, Madison County is not performing set outs and the frustration most of my clients have is these cases are from January and February, if not earlier,” said Taggart.

Ross says most of his tenants who are behind on rent were behind before Governor Ivey signed the statewide moratorium on evictions, meaning they could be set-out as soon as the Sheriffs Office responds to requests and paperwork filed.

Under Governor Ivey’s order, people were still responsible for rent or mortgage payments.

The sheriffs office tells WHNT News 19 that they are waiting to make sure they are following federal stipulations before starting back with set-outs.

Again, federal protections specifically state that they only apply to evictions filed after March 27, 2020. Attorneys argue the sheriff has no reason to delay in those cases.

The federal “moratorium,” or “stop” of evictions for nonpayment of rent applies for renters in public housing or section 8. It also applies to houses with “federally backed mortgages”

If tenants are protected federally, landlords cannot file evictions between March 27 and July 25, 2020. It only applies to evictions for nonpayment of rent. Tenants can still be evicted for other reasons.