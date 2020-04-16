Alabama Attorney General appeals abortion clinic ruling

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed an appeal Thursday to a federal district court order that allows abortion clinics to continue operating during the coronavirus outbreak.

Marshall also asked for an emergency stay of the order blocking Alabama from shutting the clinics down.

Alabama had ordered a postponement of nonessential medical services last month during the outbreak. Abortion clinics went to court after the state refused to clarify they could operate, and a federal judge granted the temporary restraining order.

Marshall said Thursday that abortions were an elective procedure and were not treated any differently in the state’s health order than other medical procedures.

“The purposes of the order are to promote social distancing and ensure that scarce healthcare resources—including personal protective equipment for medical providers—are available for the fight against COVID-19,” Marshall said in a news release.

In his initial ruling against the health order, US District Judge Myron Thompson said it would prevent some women from their right to have an abortion, since Alabama has a time limit on when women can have the procedure.