Alabama approves ban on so-called vaccine passports

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have approved a ban so-called vaccine passports that would prohibit proof of a coronavirus vaccination to enter a business, school or event.

The Alabama House of Representatives on Monday voted 76-16 for the bill. The Alabama Senate agreed to House changes.

Republicans had backed the bill. They say a vaccine passport would be a government intrusion into personal freedom and health choices. A number of Democrats expressed concern after Republicans stripped language exempting nursing homes and other health offices.

The bill now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.