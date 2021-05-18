Alabama approves ban on so-called vaccine passports

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Angie Wang)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have approved a ban so-called vaccine passports that would prohibit proof of a coronavirus vaccination to enter a business, school or event.

The Alabama House of Representatives on Monday voted 76-16 for the bill. The Alabama Senate agreed to House changes.

Republicans had backed the bill. They say a vaccine passport would be a government intrusion into personal freedom and health choices. A number of Democrats expressed concern after Republicans stripped language exempting nursing homes and other health offices.

The bill now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News