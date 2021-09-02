Alabama A&M University requiring masks

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Spectators, staff, students, faculty, and visitors alike will all be required to wear masks at Alabama A&M University.

The University will require masks in all public areas of the campus:

  • Hallways
  • Elevators
  • Stairwells
  • Bathrooms
  • Open work areas
  • Classrooms
  • Closely confined workspaces
  • Study areas
  • Face-to-face meetings
  • Large gatherings (indoor or outdoor) where distancing can’t be maintained

The mask requirement also applies to all spectators at Bulldog Athletics games.

Face shields alone nor bandanas satisfy the requirement; it has to be a mask, gaiter, or face shield with a mask.

Disposable masks will be provided to spectators who don’t have one.

