Alabama A&M University requiring masks

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Spectators, staff, students, faculty, and visitors alike will all be required to wear masks at Alabama A&M University.

The University will require masks in all public areas of the campus:

Hallways

Elevators

Stairwells

Bathrooms

Open work areas

Classrooms

Closely confined workspaces

Study areas

Face-to-face meetings

Large gatherings (indoor or outdoor) where distancing can’t be maintained

The mask requirement also applies to all spectators at Bulldog Athletics games.

Face shields alone nor bandanas satisfy the requirement; it has to be a mask, gaiter, or face shield with a mask.

Disposable masks will be provided to spectators who don’t have one.