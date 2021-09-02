Alabama A&M University requiring masks

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Spectators, staff, students, faculty, and visitors alike will all be required to wear masks at Alabama A&M University.
The University will require masks in all public areas of the campus:
- Hallways
- Elevators
- Stairwells
- Bathrooms
- Open work areas
- Classrooms
- Closely confined workspaces
- Study areas
- Face-to-face meetings
- Large gatherings (indoor or outdoor) where distancing can’t be maintained
The mask requirement also applies to all spectators at Bulldog Athletics games.
Face shields alone nor bandanas satisfy the requirement; it has to be a mask, gaiter, or face shield with a mask.
Disposable masks will be provided to spectators who don’t have one.