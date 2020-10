NORMAL, Ala. – Alabama A&M University announced a change to its fall schedule Friday morning.

In a tweet, the university said no students will be on campus after Nov. 20.

When students leave for Thanksgiving break (Nov. 23-27), they won’t return to campus – classes and finals will be done remotely through the end of the semester.

Classes will still end Dec. 3, and finals will be given from Dec. 4-9.

Fall graduates will be recognized during the commencement ceremony next May.

