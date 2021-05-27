Alabama A&M University-inspired brew revealed at Straight to Ale

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The long-awaited Alabama A&M University-inspired brew ‘Alma Mater’ was officially unveiled Thursday night at Straight to Ale Brewing.

The brew, which was named by a group of students, is a light, American-Style lager.

Archie Tucker, II, Vice President for Marketing, Communication & Advancement at AAMU noted, “We wanted a name that connected with Alabama A&M without it being exclusive to our University, but also one that appealed to most adults.”

The term alma mater, is a representation of the pride one feels about the school, college, or university that they attended. Those who attended the gathering were encouraged to wear the colors of their alma mater.

This project comes after two years of planning and strategizing by University administrators, faculty, staff, and students with Straight to Ale.

Casey Warner, a recent MBA graduate who worked on the project stated, “Our group was really excited to participate in this initiative. It provided us with an opportunity to gain real world experience by pitching the name to the AAMU and Straight to Ale Marketing Teams. We are also excited to know that we have assisted the University in generating a new revenue stream that will support the campus for years to come.”

Alma Mater will be available on tap and can be purchased via 6-pack, crowlers or growlers. The beer will go to market throughout the state.