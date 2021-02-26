Alabama A&M University hosting community food distribution

Woman volunteer delivering food groceries in paper bag during Corona outbreak. Delivery Woman Delivering Groceries To Front Door of a Senior Woman During Coronavirus Quarantine.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M University and Urban League will host a community food distribution on Saturday, February 27.

According to organizers, the partnership is a part of the Urban League’s expansion into Huntsville, and it is the first food distribution of many to come.

The food distribution on Saturday will be from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM.

“The Urban League is pleased to offer services that are meaningful and impactful within the Huntsville Metro Area. By engaging community partners like Alabama A&M University and the Huntsville Housing Authority, we feel confident in our collective ability to serve communities in need,” said Archie Tucker, II, Urban League Board of Director and AAMU Vice President for Marketing, Communication & Advancement.

Attendees are encouraged to use the drive-thru pick up in the visiting parking lot of Louis Crews Stadium on campus. Organizers say entry to campus will be via Industrial Drive only.

For more information concerning the drive-thru distribution at AAMU, contact Monica Clarke at monica.clarke@aamu.edu or 256-372-4710. For information regarding distribution at the Huntsville Housing Authority Communities, please contact Patrice Boddie at pboddie@hsvha.org or 256-532-5630.