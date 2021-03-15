Alabama A&M University hosting community food distribution event

Team of Alabama A&M students wins big at national competition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M University is working to give back to their community on Saturday.

The university partnered with the Birmingham Urban League Inc., I Care Alabama, The Legacy Center, Huntsville Housing Authority, and the Office of Madison County Commissioner Violet Edwards to host a food distribution event for the community.

Groceries will be given out Saturday, March 20th between 8 am and 10 am at Louis Crews Stadium. The stadium is located at 4900 Meridian Street North.

Recipients are asked to enter campus via Industrial Drive and then head to the visiting side of the stadium.