Alabama A&M student selected as one of 34 $500,000 scholarship winners

NORMAL, Ala. – An Alabama A&M student says he’s shocked after winning a national scholarship with a rigorous application process.

Jarvis Prewitt was one of 34 winners of the $500,000 scholarship. Split between the 34 winners, it comes out to about $15,000 per winner.

The sophomore STEM major told News 19 he was still in awe that he was selected as a winner for McDonald’s’ first-ever Black and Positively Golden scholarship.

The fund is dedicated to Historically Black College and University students who moved judges with an essay on their trials and triumphs throughout life. McDonald’s teamed up with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to bring the scholarship and application to students like Prewitt.

Prewitt says the scholarship will be split over two semesters.

He had to write an essay and create a video to apply for the scholarship. When he got the email saying he won, he says first he was speechless, then he was overwhelmed with gratitude.

Now, Prewitt says he’s using his experience to mentor other students.