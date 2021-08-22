Alabama A&M receives anonymous $2.2M donation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Alabama A&M University (AAMU) received its largest individual gift ever this week in the form of a $2.2 million anonymous donation.

The actual donation totals $2,187,518.75, twice reflecting the university’s founding in 1875.

“This is the most significant and impactful gift in the history of Alabama A&M University,” said President Andrew Hugine, Jr. “When one of our very own alumni makes such a substantial investment in the institution, it serves as affirmation that the university has made significant progress and that is continues to move in the right direction.”

University officials indicated that $1 million will support athletic programs, while the remainder will support ongoing university initiatives.

“This gift is personal to me,” stated the anonymous donor. “This is my university, and it has afforded me opportunities beyond what I could have ever imagined.”

“It has been my life’s mission to make a sizeable investment in my alma mater prior to President Hugine’s retirement and under the advancement leadership of Dr. Archie Tucker, who has been a tremendous asset to the university,” the donor continued.

“As a graduate, I personally know of several other alumni who can make a similar gift, and I challenge them to do the same,” the donor concluded.