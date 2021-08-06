Alabama A&M receives $2.2 million to support STEM students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Alabama A&M University received a $2.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation to assist in the retention and graduation rates of its science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) students.

The grant is supporting a five-year project called ‘INSPIRE’ that will work to improve the mathematics skills of middle-school-aged students and help them develop an interest in STEM fields.

INSPIRE stands for “Introducing STEM to Provide Incentives for Research and Education” and the hope is that it will ‘inspire’ younger students to pursue careers in STEM.

The project also supports college students with tutoring and other resources to help them reach graduation.

INSPIRE hopes that an ‘earlier intervention’ in students’ math development by boosting skills in the two ‘key levels’ of education: middle school and college, they have a better chance of going into or staying in the STEM field, according to a press release.

The five-year project began in July 2021 and will end on July 31, 2026.