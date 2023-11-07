NORMAL, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama A&M quarterback Cornelius Brown IV entered the transfer portal Tuesday morning.

Brown, a junior from Calera, Alabama, transferred to the Bulldogs this offseason from UT-Martin. He had previously played at Georgia State where he had a successful 2020 season, throwing for 2,278 yards and 17 touchdowns.

This season for the Bulldogs, Brown has only appeared in one game, the opener against Vanderbilt, where he split playing time with Xavier Lankford. Brown completed seven passes for 38 yards and an interception.

According to a tweet from Brown, he will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The Bulldogs are currently 4-5 with two games remaining.