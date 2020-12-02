Alabama A&M President Dr. Andrew Hugine Jr. announces retirement

NORMAL, Ala. – After 11 years of service, Alabama A&M University president, Dr. Andrew Hugine, Jr is retiring.

Dr. Hugine made the announcement at the the Board of Trustees Executive Committee meeting Wednesday afternoon.

“Alabama A&M University will always hold a special place in the hearts of First Lady Abbiegail Hugine and I. Since 2009, Abbiegail and I have been blessed to be a part of the growth and development of Alabama A&M. Most importantly, we are grateful to have played a small part in providing an accessible, affordable, and quality education to the thousands of students and alumni that walked the campus,” noted Hugine.

Dr. Hugine will be on The Hill a while longer, though; his last day is December 31st of next year.

President Pro Tempore of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Jerome B. Williams, stated, “The University is in a much stronger position today than it was in 2009. President Hugine has done a tremendous job in taking our beloved institution to the next level, and the future of Alabama A&M remains bright. On behalf of the entire Board, we salute him on a job well done, and we wish him the best.”

The Board will announce the transition process in 2021.

According to a release from Alabama A&M University, the institution experienced significant growth including:

Full SACSCOC accreditation

Increased number of academic programs and earned international accreditation of the business school

9.7% increase in enrollment from 5,447 in Fall 2009 to 5,977 in Fall 2020 with a prior to COVID-19 high of 6,172

Completion of a $27.3M Capital Campaign

Addition of a $60M Event Center and $40M Residence Hall

Near completion of a 100% wireless and high bandwidth campus

Athletic enhancements that include new turf and a state-of-the-art video scoreboard at Louis Crews Stadium