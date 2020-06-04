Alabama A&M moves to reduce carbon footprint even more thanks to federal transit grant

NORMAL, Ala. – In an effort to go green, the Federal Transit Administration awarded more than $2.2 million dollars to Alabama A&M University.

A&M will use the funds to add more fully electric zero emission buses to its fleet, and a permanent charging station.

The school is already reducing emissions and boosting a healthier environment on campus by working with Proterra. It is a zero emission electric bus manufacturing company based in Burlingame, California.

Alabama A&M is the first institution in Alabama to roll out electric buses on the streets. The school wants to replace 8 of its 13 diesel buses with electric buses, but the Bulldog Transit System director says it’ll take up to a year before those newer buses arrive.

“You have to design it, do some configuration. Then you agree with the manufacturer what you want in the vehicle, and then they start manufacturing. That’s the process it takes. It’s not something that you just go and pick up from a parking lot,” said Bulldog Transit System Director Marshall Chimwedzi.

Alabama A&M said it is already working toward its goal in building a new bus storage facility on campus with multiple charging stations.