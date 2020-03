Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - In honor of World Hearing Day, Alabama A&M's department of Communicative Sciences and Disorders, and its National Student Speech-Language-Hearing Association will host a free hearing screening clinic.

The clinic is on Wednesday, March 11th in the Speech and Hearing Center inside the Carver Complex- north. Organizers say head to room 104.

The clinic kicks off at 8:00 a.m. and runs until 5:30 p.m.