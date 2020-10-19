Alabama A&M gets $3M grant

NORMAL, Ala. — Alabama A&M University has received $3 million from the United States Department of Defense.

The DoD program is aimed at establishing programs to increase awareness of DoD science and technology priority areas to prepare students for technical careers in national security and defense.

The students involved in the program will be introduced to the skillsets needed to succeed in a DoD environment, give them exposure to DoD priority areas, and give them co-op and internship opportunities within the department and industry facilities.

Alabama A&M said it’s currently looking for local government and industry partners who can help by mentoring STEM student teams and hosting interns in DoD’s priority technology areas.

Alabama A&M is one of 12 schools selected for the grant.