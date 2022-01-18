Alabama A&M Athletics team photographer Sidney Jackson dead at 75

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Sidney Jackson, the team photographer for Alabama A&M Athletics for 15 years, died on Saturday at the age of 75.

Alabama A&M shared the news of Jackson’s death Tuesday night.

“Sidney was and always will be a part of the Alabama A&M family,” said Director of Athletics Bryan Hicks. “He was undeniably loyal to the University and Athletics, capturing so many Bulldog student-athletes careers through his love of photography. We send our sympathies to his family and all that knew him. His humble and pleasant spirit will be missed terribly but his legacy will forever be a part of Alabama A&M.”

Jackson was also a member of the Alabama A&M Athletics Hall of Fame. He was inducted in 2019 along with Robert Mathias, Kendrick Rogers, Betty Kelly-Austin, Melody Dawson, Terry Batts, Valerie Hervey, James Martin and Hali Andrew Robinson.

Jackson was also a member of the Air Force, retiring as Chief Master Sergeant.

A public viewing will be held at Royal Funeral Home (4315 Oakwood Avenue, Huntsville) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 23.

Funeral services will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Church (2300 Beasley Avenue, Huntsville) at 9 a.m. on Monday, January 24 followed by a military burial at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Alabama at 1:15 p.m.

The university said the best way to remember Jackson is through his love of photography and some of his extensive collection can be viewed on his online gallery.