Alabama airports get infrastructure upgrade grants

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby announced more than $11.2 million in Federal Aviation Administration grants for Alabama airports Wednesday.

A total of 21 grants were awarded to airports across the state from the Airport Improvement Program. Four of those airports are in North Alabama.

Pryor Field Regional Airport in Decatur received $150,000 to update the airport master plan.

Courtland Airport received $299,250 to improve airport drainage and erosion control.

Northwest Alabama Regional Airport in Muscle Shoals received $228,000 to construct, extend and improve the safety area.

Guntersville Municipal Airport received $281,700 to seal the runway pavement surface and pavement joints.