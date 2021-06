Governor Kay Ivey participating in the pinning ceremony for Brigadier General Tara McKennie, the first African American woman to achieve the rank of General Officer in the Alabama Air National Guard. (Governor Kay Ivey | Twitter)

For the first time in state history, a woman has been promoted to the rank of brigadier general with the Alabama Air National Guard.

On Saturday, June 5, Tara McKennie made history as the first woman and first African American General Officer for the Alabama National Guard.

Governor Kay Ivey participated in the ceremony and tweeted her congratulations to McKennie afterwards.

Congratulations Brigadier General Tara McKennie on your promotion! You have truly made history being both the first female and first African American General Officer for the Alabama National Guard. Thank you for your service to sweet home Alabama. 🇺🇸 #GuardItAL @AlabamaNG pic.twitter.com/c6PaLwYqqm — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) June 5, 2021