Alabama aims to streamline COVID-19 testing, 74 people tested in state

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — During a briefing Friday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported the first positive test for COVID-19 in Alabama and later reported a second confirmed case.

Health officials also discussed ADPH’s loosening of its standard of approval for COVID-19 testing and simplifying the test ordering process for doctors.

State Medical Officer Scott Harris acknowledged Friday the U.S. as a whole had a “slow rollout” of testing. He said state labs around the country have only been doing in the past 7-10 days. He added Alabama has solid testing capacity now and the role of private labs doing testing has helped.

The ADPH said on its website Friday it had approved 74 patients for testing — either by CDC, state or private labs. The state and CDC have done 28 tests so far, according to the website. Two patients have confirmed cases of COVID-19, three others are presumed positive, ADPH said.

As part of the testing expansion, ADPH says it will open screening centers, likely next week. The centers will be designed to aid doctors who don’t have the ability to collect samples at their offices and streamline the sample collection process. Screenings consist of taking patient samples — a nose or throat swab — and sending them to a state lab or a private lab.

The screening centers effort is being coordinated with hospitals in Alabama, said Jeff Samz, Huntsville Hospital’s chief operating officer.

“There’s an effort under way being coordinated by the (Alabama) Hospital Association in coordination with the Department of Public Health, to increase testing, to make testing, much more widely available,” Samz said. “The current effort is to have a capacity to be able to collect specimens in a safe and efficient manner.

“So if your personal physician wants you to be tested, there’d be somewhere you can go to have that specimen captured, and then sent off to the state to be processed.”

Harris said Friday the legislature is appropriating $5 million this week will spur the effort.

“Much of it will be related to arranging for screening centers to be around the state,” Dr. Harris said. “The exact number is not certain, but certainly in the 20-25 range, which I think is what we are initially starting with.

“These will be sites that are specifically dedicated to screening people. There will also continue to be sites in probably, virtually every county where people can be screened when necessary. Many of these locations probably will be at or near hospitals. Perhaps not literally in hospitals, but many of them have volunteered to do that, and we really appreciate them stepping up to do that.

“Additionally, there may be county health department sites that are being used as well.”

Harris also advised people who don’t have a doctor or health insurance but who are ill to call their local urgent care offices or the emergency room and describe the situation. He said Congress is looking at appropriations to help address those costs for the uninsured.