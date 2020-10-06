Alabama absentee ballots keep rolling in, Secretary Merrill expects new record within a week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Election Day, Nov. 3, is 28 days away. But this year, Election Day has really become election month and a half as voters are casting early- and absentee-ballots across the country.

Alabama does not have official early voting, but the state has seen thousands of ballots cast since Sept. 9, thanks to absentee ballots and in-person voting at county courthouses.

That rule change was authorized by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill.

Because COVID-19 is so infectious, Merrill is allowing voters to mark that they have an illness or infirmity as a reason to vote absentee. And in Alabama, those numbers keep growing.

The absentee vote totals in 2012 and 2016 were similar, around 88,000 ballots cast.

But already this year, there have been 62,000 absentee ballots submitted with almost a month of voting still to go.

“As of today we have had more than 135,000 absentee ballot applications submitted and we’ve had more than 63,000 people vote absentee,” Merrill said. “That’s very, very exciting. The highest number of people who’ve ever voted absentee in the state is 89,000. We’re going to shatter that record. We’ll probably pass that record next week. I anticipate we’re going to have somewhere north of 150,00 up to 200,000 successful applications and absentee ballots received, to have people vote for the candidate of their choice on November the 3rd.”

The volume of absentee ballots will likely strain county elections offices when the counting starts on Nov. 3.

Congress set aside nearly $8 million for election assistance in Alabama.

So far, $2.2 million has been allocated and Merrill’s office said today local election office applications for the remaining $5.6 are under review.

The requests are focused on PPE, cleaning materials and cleaning services.