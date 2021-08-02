Alabama ABC Board to host Huntsville job fair

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board will host a career fair in the Rocket City on Wednesday.

Following a series of successful drive-thru job fairs throughout Alabama, the board will host the fair from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4 at the Alabama ABC Select Spirits store, located at 6790 University Drive NW in Huntsville.

The career fair will be held in the store’s parking lot.

Attendees must stay in their cars and move from station to station to pick up information about the job available in the area.

“We have openings in the greater Huntsville area and we are looking for motivated people to join our team,” said Mac Gipson, administrator of the Alabama ABC Board. “We’ve found a way for job seekers and our managers to be able to meet in-person and cut through the rest of the hiring process.”

The department will collect applications for ABC retail sales associate, Alabama Department of Corrections officer trainee, and probation and parole officer trainee.