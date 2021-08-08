Alabama 75, 205 in Marshall County to be resurfaced

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Resurfacing for two state routes in Marshall County is expected to begin Sunday, August 8.

The $2.7 million project will see two miles of Alabama 75 from Strickland Street to U.S. 431 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday through Thursday nights. Following that work, Alabama 205 will be resurfaced from Guinivere Drive to Alabama 75.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) advises that nightly lane closures and shifts with traffic directed by pilot cars or flaggers. Expect delays and be prepared to stop.

ALDOT anticipates all paving work in the area to be completed this fall.