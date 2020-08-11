Alabama 50th Anniversary Tour rescheduled for May 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Alabama 50th Anniversary Tour concert at the Columbus Civic Center has been rescheduled from its Sept. 18 date.

Following the guidance of health officials concerning COVID-19, the Alabama concert will be pushed back to May 14, 2021. This is the second time the event has been rescheduled.

Previously, the tour date was pushed back from Nov. 6, 2019 after Alabama frontman Randy Owen suffered a bout of vertigo, leading to the date being changed for Sept. 18.

At the time, the band’s management company, Conway Entertainment, released the following statement about the November reschedule:

“Unfortunately, the group Alabama has to announce the postponement of this weekend’s concerts in Columbus, Georgia, and Bristol, Tennessee. Randy Owen has been advised by doctors that he can not perform this weekend as he continues treatment for vertigo and migraines. We apologize for any inconvenience for those that have tickets to these shows, but wish to reassure fans that Alabama is trying to reschedule these shows as soon as possible.”

This is the first time the event is being rescheduled due to COVID-19.

Tickets purchased for the original scheduled tour date will be honored on the new performance date next year. For more information, contact Ticketmaster online, or call 1-800-745-3000 for tickets.