Alabama 2021 Distinguished Young Women program goes virtual

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The pandemic is causing many events and meetings to go virtual and the Distinguished Young Women of Alabama program is no different.

DYW, formerly known as Junior Miss, is a national program that combines the chance to win college scholarships with life skills training for high school girls.

On Monday, it was announced that the 2021 state DYW program will transition to a virtual program.

While we wish that we could proceed with the program as usual, we feel it is in the best interest of everyone’s health and safety to transition the 2021 Distinguished Young Women of Alabama program to a virtual program. This decision was not made lightly, and we are doing all we can to provide the representatives with the same wonderful experience and opportunities for friendships and growth.

Madison County’s 2021 DYW representative, Claire Congo, says with all the twists and turns of the year, their local program saw the virtual aspect as well.

“We prepared all through Zoom and then, the program was actually live but we tried to remain socially distant and wear masks as much as we could,” said Congo.

She added that other states have already announced going virtual for their state programs coming up, and details of the Alabama state program have not been released yet.

Either way, Congo says she plans on taking it one day at a time, preparing to be her best self, even if that’s through a screen.