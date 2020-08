HARTSELLE, Ala. – Heads up, drivers. A resurfacing project on Alabama 36/Main Street in Hartselle will start tonight.

Work on the portion between U.S. 31 to west of I-65 will take place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights, weather permitting.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the $891,062 resurfacing project is expected to be completed in late fall.