AL 117 closed as officials investigate landslide

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Transportation will close Alabama 117 between Mentone and Valley Head around noon on Thursday, April 1.

ALDOT says this closure is a precaution as they further investigate and repair a landslide below the roadway on the side of Lookout Mountain.

Alabama 117 will be completely closed between Tutwiler Gap and Cool Street in Mentone.

ALDOT provided detours for Northbound and Southbound drivers –

Northbound AL 117 traffic (traveling toward Valley Head):

AL 117 SB to GA 48 EB (at state line)

GA 48 EB to US 27 SB (in Summerville, Ga.)

US 27 SB to GA 114 WB (in Summerville, Ga.)

GA 114 WB to AL 68 WB (at state line)

AL 68 WB to AL 35 NB (at Gaylesville)

AL 35 NB to US 11 NB (at Fort Payne)

US 11 NB to AL 117 (at Hammondville)

Southbound AL 117 traffic (traveling toward Mentone):

AL 117 NB to US 11 SB (at Hammondville)

US 11 SB to AL 35 SB (at Fort Payne)

AL 35 SB to AL 68 EB (at Gaylesville)

AL 68 EB to GA 114 EB (at state line)

GA 114 EB to US 27 NB (in Summerville, Ga.)

US 27 NB to GA 48 WB (in Summerville, Ga.)

GA 48 WB to AL 117 NB (at state line)

ALDOT says that Local passenger traffic may use other alternates.

Commercial drivers are strongly advised to use the brake check area on Alabama 35 to ensure

safety before proceeding down the mountain into Fort Payne, according to the release.

ALDOT says that Alabama state troopers will assist with traffic control.