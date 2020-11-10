Airport officials unsure if they will see a holiday traffic spike

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The holidays are usually when air travel hits its peak, but Huntsville International Airport officials say they aren’t sure that will be the case this year.

On Tuesday airport board members talked about the holidays during their monthly meeting. Thought traffic has continued to increase each month at the airport, officials aren’t sure yet if December will show the same results.

Many people plan to stay home during the holidays or travel by car. Huntsville International Airport CEO Rick Tucker says studies show flying can be safe, alluding to a recent study out of Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health that claims flying can be safer than going to the grocery store if precautions are taken.

That leaves Tucker feeling optimistic.

“Hoping that trends are going to continue to move in that direction, and that I think will depend on how people feel about moving forward, and vaccines and therapeutics,” Tucker said. “But we are hopeful for the future.”

During the meeting Tucker noted that car rentals have started to pick up as the price of used cars has increased and as people opt to travel on the roads instead of in the air.