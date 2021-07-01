Airport officials give tips ahead of holiday air travel

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Holiday travel is the busiest time to not only be on the roads but in the air too. Combine the 4th of July weekend with an already busy summer season, and officials with Huntsville International Airport are prepping to make things run smoothly.

One of the biggest tips for holiday travel out of Huntsville International Airport this year is to bring a mask. They are required regardless of your vaccination status, but that’s not the only key to success for busy weekends of travel like this one.

Huntsville Airport Business Development Director Barbie Peek said summertime always means an increase in air travel. Of course that dipped during the pandemic, but she says as of May, they were back to nearly 70% of their numbers seen in 2019.

Now that air travel is booming again Peek says it’s important to think proactively to ensure passengers do their part to keep things running smoothly while getting to a flight, like getting IDs ready and taking out metal pieces like keys and jewelry prior to TSA checkpoints. Peek suggests remembering one more thing:

“Pack your patience. It’s a busy time, and we are a lot of people are traveling, a lot of first-time travelers are going so you want to make sure you’re patient and take time,” she said.

With more passengers returning to the air now every day, Peek suggests getting to the airport at least an hour and a half early to ensure you make it to your flight without any issues.