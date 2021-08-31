Airlines cancel all flights out of Louis Armstrong as recovery from Ida continues

Louis Armstrong International (MSY), is nearly deserted in this photograph by WGNOS’s Susan Roesgen, May 9, 2020

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Despite receiving little to no apparent damage from Hurricane Ida on Sunday, airlines have canceled all flights in and out of Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on Tuesday.

Furthermore, a total of 197 incoming and outgoing cancellations have been reported for Wednesday due to the ongoing impact of Ida in terms of area-wide power outages and water availability.

While the runaways appear to be in good condition, the airport did report that the world-class facility, which opened in November 2019, is running on generator power and that low water pressure is impacting several airport operations such as air conditioning and functioning restrooms.

The New Orleans airport urges all travelers to continue checking directly with the airlines for the latest flight information.

