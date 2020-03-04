Airbnb offers free temporary housing to people affected by Tennessee storms

BERLIN, GERMANY – JUNE 17: In this photo illustration the app of Airbnb is displayed on a smartphone on June 17, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

(CNN) – Airbnb is trying to help the people affected by deadly storms in Tennessee.

The company is announcing what it calls “open homes” program, offering free temporary housing to people who need it.

That includes both relief workers and people whose homes are damaged.

Airbnb is also urging people who have availability on their homes to come forward and help.

The storms and at least tornado ripped through parts of Nashville and areas east of the city Tuesday morning.

They wrecked hundreds of buildings, including entire subdivisions in Wilson County.

At least 25-people lost their lives.

