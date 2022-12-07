MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama High School Athletic Association’s (AHSAA) State Baseball and Softball Championships have found a permanent home for at least the next five years.

AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs announced an agreement has been reached with the City of Oxford and Jacksonville State University to host the AHSAA State Baseball Championships and State Softball Championships at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park and Jacksonville State University’s Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium through 2027.

The AHSAA State Softball Championships moved to Choccolocco Park in the spring of 2021 and returned in 2022.

The AHSAA State Baseball Championships were moved last spring to Choccolocco Park’s signature baseball field for game one of each of the best 2-of-3 championship series for each classification. The final two games, if needed, were played at JSU last spring due to schedule conflict at Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium.

The softball championships consist of eight-team double elimination tournaments in each of the AHSAA’s seven classes.

“We are excited to have our state championships in both sports locked in for the next five years and hopefully for many years to come,” said Briggs. “Our experience with softball at Choccolocco Park and baseball last spring at Choccolocco Park and JSU was incredible. We had packed crowds for most of our games. Both sites provided real championship experiences and life-long memories for our teams, schools and communities that traveled to attend.”

The new contract, which begins May 15-20, 2023, will solidify the two spring sports championships on fields that have hosted a number of state and national events.

Choccolocco Park has a signature field for softball and baseball, and JSU’s Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium is one of the South’s premier collegiate baseball stadiums.