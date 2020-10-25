AHSAA announces rosters for 62nd North-South All-Star Game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Rosters for the 62nd AHSAA North-South All-Star Football game were announced Sunday.

The game will played December 18 at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile.

“We are thankful for the City of Mobile, the Mobile Sports Authority and the University of South Alabama for their interest and support of one of our premiere events,” said  Jamie Lee,  Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association in a news release. “We look forward to partnering with them the next three years.”

The South holds a 31-27-2 edge in the North-South series which began in 1948. The South won 22-19 in the 2019 game. 

Both teams are made up of 37 high school seniors. According to the AHSAA, more than 200 players were nominated.

“We are blessed with a lot of talented football players in the AHSAA. Our member school coaches did an outstanding job nominating players and the selection committee has picked two outstanding teams,” Lee said. “With the game in December, the players will be moving right from their season into the game. This should be a very competitive contest.”

Coaching staffs selected for July’s All-Star game will be the staffs for the December game. The head coach for the North is Walter Wellborn’s Jeff Smith. The south head coach is Earnest Hill of McGill-Toolen High School.

Several players from Tennessee Valley teams have been selected to play on the North’s roster; Fort Payne head coach Chris Elmore is the one North Alabama coach on the North’s coaching staff.

North All-Star team

QBAverySeatonMadison AcademyBob Godsey5’11200
QBZyquezPerrymanPleasant GroveDarrell LeBeaux6’2190
RBCalvinSpinksWalter WellbornJeff Smith5’6155
RBTrentDavisEtowahRyan Locke5’10170
RBJevonJacksonAustinJeremy Perkins5’9190
RBDamienTaylorTuscaloosa CountyJay Todd5’11195
WRKameronThomasRamsayRueben Nelson5’9170
WRChristianLewisPleasant GroveDarrell LeBeaux6’3190
WRJosephBuffettHooverJosh Niblett5’11173
WRQuindarriusMayesHueytownGreg Patterson6’2195
ATHJettSmithWalter WellbornJeff Smith5’11182
OLGregoryKingOhatcheeScott Martin6’3240
OLKadenGoodwinWalter WellbornJeff Smith6’3265
OLCalebLylesFyffePaul Benefield6’3315
OLTrevorJordanHaleyvilleChris Musso6’3315
OLBrandonKirkseyOxfordKeith Etheredge6’6340
OLEliKirchharrMars Hill BibleDarrell Higgins6’3275
OLRayDawsonVestaviaBuddy Anderson6’5306
DLTreveonBoltonSaksJonathan Miller6’1205
DLCamdenTreeceScottsboroDon Jacobs6’3310
DLSeanSmithPiedmontSteve Smith6’1225
DLMichaelLawrenceVestaviaBuddy Anderson6’1235
DLBennettDavisGordoRyan Lolley5’10251
DEKristianGravitt-TuckerHaleyvilleChris Musso6’2193
LBAidenSimpsonOhatcheeScott Martin5’11195
LBLukeWelshSpring GardenJason Howard6’1221
LBHunterLoveFort PayneChris Elmore6’1245
LBTyrellMayberryGordoRyan Lolley6’1215
LBRushBoyettAthensCody Gross6’1253
LBLandenBergusonHewitt-TrussvilleJosh Floyd5’11210
DBDeWayneJonesMidfieldRoderick Isaac5’10168
DBHunterOglenGordoRyan Lolley5’8150
DBMartaviousDavisEtowahRyan Locke5’10160
DBNoahFullerOhatcheeScott Martin6’1190
DBWalkerLylesPelhamTom Causey6’1184
K/PSalvadorLopezPelhamTom Causey5’9180
PJakariFosterPiedmontSteve Smith6’1195
 NORTH COACHING STAFF     
 JeffSmithWalter WellbornHead Coach  
 ChrisElmoreFt. Payne   
 DonDoverFultondale   
 RyanLolleyGordo   
 ChrisMussoHaleyville   
 RodIsaacMidfield   
 HeathLauderdaleSusan Moore   

South All-Star team

QBTrentBattleDaphneKenny King6’1195
QBKarsonGreenSaralandJeff Kelly5’11190
RBDeshunMurrellBibb CountyMatt Geohagan6’1190
RBEricWattsOpelikaErik Speakman5’11180
RBKelstonFikesLeroyJason Massey5’11205
RBReginaldDavisLee – MontgomeryEric Hudson6’0186
WRRodariusThomasEufaulaEd Rigby6’3190
WRHarrisonWallacePike RoadPatrick Browning6’2185
WRKenuwynDixonBrantleyRoland Jones5’10180
WRMylesButlerMontgomery CatholicAubrey Blackwell6’3182
TEByronMillsap, IIMcGill-ToolenEarnest Hill6’1216
OLCortBradleyAuburnAdam Winegarden6’4300
OLConnerHowardMattie T. BlountLev Holly6’3310
OLJoshuaDunnamSaralandJeff Kelly6’0230
OLPeytonMaplesSt. Paul’s EpiscopalSteve Mask6’2290
OLJackMyersSpanish FortBen Blackmon6’2280
OLWilsonHillReeltownMatt Johnson5’11275
OLLandonKinardBibb CountyMatt Geohagan6’3285
DLTre’VonMooreOpelikaErik Speakman6’2230
DLJerryBetheaFairhopeTim Carter6’2265
DLKejaunCasonAuburnAdam Winegarden6’2270
DLLoganBrowningBibb CountyMatt Geohagan6’6245
DLRenardWilliamsCarver – MontgomeryJames Thompson6’0260
DEQuinderriousRushCentral – HaynevilleMichael Perry, Jr.6’2190
DEChipMorganAndalusiaTrent Taylor6’3240
LBWaltonCherryTrinity PresbyterianGranger Shook6’2205
LBAnthonyColemanPrattvilleCaleb Ross6’0190
LBZhivagoMcNeil, Jr.Mobile ChristianRonnie Cottrell6’0220
LBJoshuaYoungCarver – MontgomeryJames Thompson6’2215
LBChristianBurkhalterSpanish FortBen Blackmon6’5225
DBJadenMosleyMcGill-ToolenEarnest Hill6’2195
DBLaquariousNelmsAuburnAdam Winegarden5’10170
DBKameronGraysMattie T. BlountLev Holly6’2210
DBWalterTatumNotalsugaAnthony Jones6’0185
DBWillSnyderGoshenBart Snyder6’3140
ATHSpencerArceneauxMcGill-ToolenEarnest Hill6’3185
K/PForrestTaylorFoleyDeric Scott5’11170
       
 SOUTH COACHING STAFF     
       
 EarnestHillMcGill-ToolenHead Coach  
 MattJohnsonReeltown   
 MattGeohagonBibb County   
 BrianSeymoreDemopolis   
 JoshMcClendonGreenville   
 AnthonyJonesNotasulga   
 FredickNewtonLoachapoka   

