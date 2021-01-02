Aggie Pantry and Depot benefit Albertville students in need

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – 2020 was a tough year for thousands struggling through the coronavirus pandemic in Northeast Alabama.

It has affected parents and their children.

Albertville High School and the public library next door are working to provide some essential items for students.

Inside the Albertville Public Library is a locker-disguised cupboard.

It is called the Aggie Depot and is an extension of the Aggie Pantry at Albertville High School.

“We serve about 1,600 students and we have lockers filled up with basic need items, school supplies and we have actually just expanded to have a food pantry in the counselor’s office,” said Caitlin Dickerson who created the Aggie Pantry with help of a local Girl Scout troop.

Dickerson restocks to the pantry at the high school.

She told News 19 they go through laundry detergent, deodorant and other basic need items the quickest.

School supplies like pencils, paper, and binders quickly follow,

“I actually have to restock at least one to two items every single day, so it is being put to good use. It’s heartbreaking that that much has to be put to use but at the same time, I’m very thankful that it is there so we can provide for our students,” added Dickerson.

The Aggie Pantry and Depots are only possible thanks to community donations.

Albertville Public Library Director Reagan Deason told News 19 they opened the Depot after fearing school closures would negatively impact those in need of the supplies.

“When we think about self care, sometimes we don’t realize those little bitty things are self care. especially when you are navigating the single hardest part of your life, which is the tween age and adolescent years when you’re, you know, coming into your own, explained Deason.

She said in lieu of library fines, people can make basic need or food donations to the Aggie Pantry or Aggie Depot, Second Chance Shelter, and Rose Acres Rescue.

“There’s so many things we do here and this is one more way we’re building community relationships,” added Deason.