Agents seize ‘Zombie Drug’ in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The North Alabama Drug Task Force in Huntsville seized over 9 pounds of a dangerous substance known as the ‘Zombie Drug’.

The substance, known as ‘Flakka’ is a synthetic drug known for causing paranoia and hallucinations which can lead to violent aggression, self-injury, and death.

The drug can also produce a catatonic or “zombie-like” state in users– hence it’s name.

Agents say they also seized nearly 2 pounds of ecstasy, over 30 grams of meth, and $5,500 in drug proceeds.

The overall street value of the seizure is estimated around $290,000 dollars.

No arrests have been announced.