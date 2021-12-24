Age-enhanced photo hopes to bring closure in case of missing 2-year-old Adrianna Wix

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — After 17 years, Jennifer and Adrianna Wix’s family is not giving up hope of finding out what happened to them. They were last seen on March 25, 2004.

According to Robertson County deputies, they were living with Jennifer’s boyfriend Joey Benton. Benton told deputies that he dropped them off at a Cross Plains gas station and that they got into a white car.

The next day, Benton says Jennifer Wix came back to his home without Adrianna and then got back into a white car and drove away. Benton remains a person of interest in this case.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children worked with their family and helped to create an age-enhanced image of Adrianna Wix. Wix was two years old at the time of her disappearance and the enhanced photo shows her at 19 years old.

“If she happens to see this and recognizes herself or if her friends recognize her, it would be a Christmas miracle,” Jennifer Wix’s sister Casey Robinson says. “We are not giving up on finding answers.”

If you have any information on Jennifer or Adrianna Wix, contact the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 384-7971.