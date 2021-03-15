Agave & Rye to open at Bridge Street in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A new spot for Taco Tuesday is opening in Huntsville.

Agave & Rye Epic Tacos, Tequila & Bourbon Hall is coming to Bridge Street Town Centre in Spring 2021.

The restaurant will be located at 365 The Bridge Street across from Café 153. According to the release, they offer a chef-inspired take on the standard taco to offer guests an EPIC experience.

The restaurant will sit 170 guests indoors and 100 guests on an outdoor patio.

Agave and Rye, based in Covington, Kentucky, will bring its unique menu and dining experience to Huntsville – its first market outside of the Midwest.

Each restaurant has an aesthetic that is unique to its location, according to the release.

“Agave & Rye is built with heart and passion,” shares Yavonne Sarber, Founder and CEO of Agave & Rye. “We truly feel we’ve created an escape, and we’ve started calling Agave & Rye a ‘playground’. We’re creating something that causes guests to want to leave their homes to experience something amazing and one-of-a-kind.”

The release says Agave & Rye’s concept walks an intriguing line between fine art and street art, which gives it the feel of “urban grunge” with an eclectic mix of music that spans everything from 80’s pop hits to today’s essential tracks.

For more about Agave & Rye visit their website: https://agaveandrye.com/